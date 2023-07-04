Brazil Agencyi

07/03/2023 – 21:27

The Report on Recommendations for Combating Hate Speech and Extremism in Brazil, by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC), recommends a new regulatory framework for digital platforms and artificial intelligence as a way to favor democracy in the digital environment . The text was presented this Monday (3) in the federal capital.

According to the report, tackling hate speech and extremism in Brazil involves strengthening and promoting a new regulatory framework for digital platforms “with the aim of favoring a more democratic and safe digital space for human coexistence, mitigating the harmful effects on human rights, increase levels of transparency and enforce accountability for violent acts that threaten human dignity”.

The document was prepared by members of State institutions, such as ministries, and 24 representatives of civil society – academics, communicators, and digital influencers, in addition to invited international observers. The group included names such as anthropologist Débora Diniz, head professor at the Institute of Psychology at the University of São Paulo (USP), Christian Dunker, and digital influencer Felipe Neto.

The MDHC minister, Silvio Almeida, spoke at the event that presented the report. “There is no such thing as a democratic society without rules, without regulation. Therefore, it is critical that we move towards regulating social media platforms. There will not be and there is no democracy without rules. Anyone who says that is against democracy. Anyone who says that is against the republic.”

The document also recommends prosecuting and holding organizations and personalities responsible for “hate guarantors”: “public figures of political representation and channels or journalistic companies that disseminate hate speech and extremism”. The proposal suggests reparation for the victims, construction of memory and archive.

“Hate is not just a way of expressing feelings or affections or things like that. Hate is a commodity,” said the minister. “Hatred, therefore, becomes the source of profits for companies, including those that manage so-called social networks. But, beyond that, it became a source of popularity, it became a way of existence for unscrupulous people, because we know that hate engages, this is fundamental for what we call the economy of tension”, he added.

Among the indications of the report is also the recommendation that the government support, mobilize and train the “superspreaders democratic”. This is the name given to digital influencers, communicators and public figures who defend democracy and face online hate speech, “with a view to expanding the reach of the ecosystem, especially to intermediate segments through which recruitment for extremist networks occurs”.

coping mechanisms

The document also records the need for the MDHC to create the Permanent Forum to Combat Hate Speech and Extremism. Among the attributions suggested to the Forum are participating in the process of designing, implementing and evaluating the national and international policy to combat hate speech and extremism; monitor, with the National Congress, the processing of legislative projects related to the theme of the forum; and encourage social participation in the development of national policies, projects and actions.

The report also indicates the implementation of a National Plan to Combat Violence in Schools, with security protocols suited to the Brazilian reality and that do not imply the militarization of educational spaces. It also proposes the revision of the National Plan for Education in Human Rights and the construction of the National Plan for Digital Citizenship.

The full report can be accessed at link.
























