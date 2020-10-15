Highlights: Municipal Doctors Association (MDCA) has warned about pending demands including salary

Doctors said in the midst of Corona epidemic, indefinite strike from October 19 if demands are not met

MDCA President said, we are serving the people even in the time of this crisis, but no longer an option

new Delhi

The dispute over the pending salaries of doctors of hospitals operated by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation deepened on Wednesday as the Permanent Doctors Association warned that their members would go on an indefinite strike from October 19 if their demands were not met. The Municipal Corporation Doctors Association (MCDA) issued a statement expressing solidarity with its associate resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Chairman of MCDA RR Gautam said, ‘We are a consortium of senior permanent doctors and we have been serving people in this crisis for the last three months working without pay. But now we also have no choice left. He said that the doctors are being honored as Kovid Warriors, but the administration is expecting us to fight this battle hungry stomach.

‘… then go on indefinite strike’

Gautam said, ‘We are desperate and our family’s well being is at stake. We need our salaries and our demands include three months ‘salary pending July-September, pending dues, and pension and retirement benefits to retired doctors pending for the last several months.’ He said that if these demands are not met by Sunday, the MCDA doctors will go on an indefinite strike from October 19.