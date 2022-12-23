The MDB will appoint the ministers of Cities and Transport in the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)🇧🇷 Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) may also have a ministry, but the conversation will be directly between her and the president-elect – without party indication.

The agreement was reached in a meeting this Thursday (Dec.22, 2022). Present were Lula and future ministers Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) on the side of the new government. Attended, representing the MDB:

Baleia Rossi – deputy and president of the party;

Eduardo Braga – Senate leader;

Isnaldo Bulhões – leader of the bench in the Chamber;

Renan Calheiros – senator for Alagoas.

The Minister of Transport will be a senator, probably Renan Filho (MDB-AL), former governor of Alagoas. Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), father of Renan Filho, articulated the name. The agreement involves the permanence of Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) as party leader in the Senate.

The Cities folder will be assigned to a deputy. The bench leader, Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), will consult his supporters in the coming days.

Isnaldo’s own name has been aired, but his nomination is unlikely because he is from Alagoas, as is Renan Filho. MDB directories in other states would tend not to agree.

A possible outcome is for the ministry to be occupied by a deputy from Pará. The party’s directory in Pará is on the rise after Governor Hélder Barbalho (MDB) was re-elected in the 1st round with 70.41% of the votes.

In addition, of the 17 federal deputies elected by Pará in 2022, 9 are emedebists. Jose Priante, re-elected, is a fancied name. The bench’s idea is to have a nominee by Monday (Dec 26) or at most Tuesday (Dec 27).

Lula indicated that he will also offer Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) a ministry. She was a candidate for president in 2022. She had 4.16% of the votes. In the 2nd round, she was one of the most important reinforcements for the PT campaign.

Simone’s term in the Senate, however, ends in February 2023. The party did not appoint her to represent him in the government.

Lula signaled that he will discuss directly with her a space in the Executive. The conversation should be in the next few days. The Ministries of Planning and the Environment are ventilated. Not sure if she will.

Simone aspired to be Minister of Social Development. This is the folder that administers the Auxílio Brasil, which should be renamed Bolsa Família. The president-elect ad Wellington Dias (PT-PI) to the post.