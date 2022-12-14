Party insists on 3rd folder, but PT resists; Simone Tebet is quoted for Cities, Citizenship or National Integration

In the coming days, the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), must announce 2 MDB names to command ministries in his government. The party, however, yearns for 3 seats on the Esplanade.

The MDB welcomes the senator Simone Tebet (MS) taking the vacancy in Cities, National Integration or Citizenship. The congresswoman at the end of her term played an important role in the campaign and election of the petista in the 2nd round.

Currently, Tebet is the social development coordinator of the transition team, an area that will inherit the attributions of the current Ministry of Citizenship and will be responsible for Auxílio Brasil.

The party also aims for the portfolio of Mines and Energy for the elected senator Renan Filho (AL) and the 3rd chair for an emedebist of the Chamber.

In Congress, the MDB has shown public support for the PT. The leader of the acronym in the Chamber, Isnaldo Bulhões (AL), has said that it believes it is possible to vote on the ceiling-hole PEC on time and without changes in relation to the text approved in the Senate.

In Casa Alta, the budget rapporteur, Marcelo Castro (PI) became the poster child for the proposal, which he calls “national salvation🇧🇷 The congressman presented the text of the PEC in the Senate and says he trusts that the deputies will approve the text endorsed by the senators.