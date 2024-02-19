Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/19/2024 – 21:38

Members of the MDB leadership consider that Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP) going to the event called by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the 25th on Avenida Paulista could harm the re-election of the mayor of São Paulo. The mayor said last week that he will attend the demonstration.

Party leaders are in the capital of São Paulo, where they attended the inauguration of Aldo Rebelo and José Renato Nalini as municipal secretaries this Monday, 19. Emedebistas were present such as Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA), governor of Pará, Paulo Dantas (MDB -AL), governor of Alagoas, former senator Romero Jucá (MDB-RR), Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), party leader in the Chamber of Deputies, senator Plínio Valério (MDB-AM) and federal deputy Hercílio Coelho Diniz (MDB-MG).

The party's national president, Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP), and former president Michel Temer (MDB-SP) also attended. Before the event at City Hall, at least part of the group had lunch with Nunes. The main inconvenience comes from the MDB federal bench. who tries to remove the mayor through Baleia, who is also a federal deputy and coordinator of Nunes' campaign. On the other hand, even those who are against it recognize that the final decision belongs to the mayor himself, since São Paulo is the most important city hall in the country.

The assessment is that the presence of the mayor would nationalize the São Paulo election and take the focus away from deliveries made by the current administration. It would also increase the exposure of the MDB, which has three ministries in the Lula (PT) government, and is a base of support for the government in the National Congress.

Furthermore, emedebistas understand that the mayor's presence at the event will mark his candidacy as right-wing, contrary to the effort he himself has made to show himself as a candidate from a broad front against the “extreme left”, as he classifies. federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP).

Rebelo and Nalini's inauguration turned into an event with the presence of leaders from PSD, PP, Solidariedade, Citizenship and the MDB itself. Scholarship holders such as Fabio Wajngarten, the state secretary of Women's Policies, Sonaira Fernandes (Republicanos-SP), and federal deputy Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP), were present, but not highlighted.

The group will continue to hold meetings in the coming days in Brasília. Asked about the topic, Nunes highlighted his history as a centrist politician and said he is concerned with taking care of people and not with “right and left”.

“The stamp is only on paper. People have their life stories”, he responded after the inauguration. “Obviously, there are opinions there and opinions here. What I wanted to highlight is that a demonstration is an act of democracy. When someone presents a defense, what they think is important, as long as it is peaceful, without attacking anyone, is valid”, he added.

Nunes avoided commenting on Bolsonaro's legal situation, the target of an investigation by the Federal Police, and said that the political and journalistic media err in pre-judging the former president. “Not just him, but everyone is innocent until he is [a condenação] final and unappealable”.

Helder Barbalho used his own reelection to the government of Pará in 2022 as an example in his speech, which sounded like a warning to the mayor. He supported Lula's re-election. “I showed the State of Pará that the manager to be evaluated and reappointed is when he does not govern for the extremes, he governs for everyone”, said the governor. “This is what you have done in São Paulo and this is how you will continue to lead São Paulo”, added Barbalho, addressing the mayor

The alliance with Bolsonaro was important for Nunes because it buried the candidacy of Bolsonaro's Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), who could take votes from him among voters on the right. On the other hand, Bolsonaro's allies demand that he become more involved in defending the former president, which he has done timidly so far.

In this way, Nunes' presence at the demonstration would serve to calm the Bolsonarists and prevent these criticisms from being repeated in the future. If he does go to the event, the mayor will be alongside another ally, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), who has already confirmed his presence alongside other governors and deputies.