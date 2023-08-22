Minister of Transport says that the tendency is for government base parties to retreat from presenting candidates in 2026

the minister Renan Filho (Transportes), MDB, defended this Tuesday (22.Aug) that the party stop running for the Presidency with its own candidate in 2026 if the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) seek re-election. “For sure [deve abrir mão]. I think that if President Lula is a candidate, the parties that make up the alliance tend to give up their own candidacies. Tend. Obviously each party will have its internal discussion. At the MDB, I defended that we already support President Lula in the 1st round [em 2022]”, said Son. The minister stated, however, that he has nothing against Simone Tebet (Planning), quoted to be the candidate by the acronym. He said that the coreligionist is “a very qualified cadre of the party”but defended that, if Lula is a candidate, the parties assemble a broad front in 2026 to support him.