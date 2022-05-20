The parties representing the 3rd way, MDB, PSDB and Citizenship, announced in a note this Thursday (May 19, 2022) that “coming soon” will announce the name of the single candidate for the presidential race.

The text says that “the Brazilian people – and not ideological and partisan disputes – will be at the center of the political debate in the October elections. For real problems”. read the intact of the note.

It also highlights a speech by the pre-candidate for the PSDB, João Doria, in April, during the UOL portal. “We have to have a good understanding that the priority is Brazil, not us. I do not prioritize or exclude any alternative. The priority is Brazil and Brazilians, not even my party, not even the individual”he said.

It also takes up a speech by the senator and pre-candidate for the MDB, Simone Tebet. On May 16, she said she will be on the platform “anyway”. “I play in any position. I’m on the bench, top scorer, centre-forward, in defense or in goal. I will be on the platform of the democratic center for the conviction that polarization is taking Brazil to the abyss”.

This week, Tebet took advantage of the poll commissioned by the 3 parties of the 3rd way to define a single candidate for the group. According to politicians who participated in the MDB, PSDB and Citizenship meeting, the rejection of the name of João DoriaPSDB pre-candidate, is “monstrous”.

THE Power 360 found that the names of João Doria and Simone Tebet were tested. Other possible candidates, such as Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB) and former Rio Grande do Sul governor, were not included. Eduardo Leite (PSDB).

The representatives of the three parties will meet next Tuesday (May 24, 2022) to present the chosen name and discuss the willingness to support it. “On the 3rd next week I will announce the consensus name of the 3 parties, a position presented will be public. We are waiting for the parties to confirm this position.”said Bruno Araújo, president of the PSDB.

Read the full note:

“JOINT NOTE MDB, PSDB, CITIZENSHIP

“Let’s unite Brazil

“MDB, PSDB and Citizenship have an appointment with their own history and the history of the country. It is the awareness of the serious national moment, both from the political-institutional and economic-social point of view, that guided the three parties in the discussions about an alliance of the democratic center that could offer Brazilians an alternative to polarization.

“This union of purposes began in 2019, when the MDB, PSDB, then DEM and Cidadania benches fought to preserve the independence of the National Congress in the face of threats to democratic institutions. He went through the 2020 municipal elections with strong alliances – such as the one that elected Bruno Covas and Ricardo Nunes in São Paulo – and the election for the Presidency of the Chamber of Deputies in early 2021.

“Over the past year, MDB, PSDB and Citizenship turned to their bases to choose a representative who could lead a project for the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic. In November 2021, the PSDB held its primaries, won by Governor João Doria. In December 2021, leaving aside local and personal political conveniences, the parties and their respective pre-candidates began discussions for the formation of a single ticket.

“Ground zero of these conversations took place in São Paulo at a meeting in which, at the residence of former president Michel Temer, presidents Baleia Rossi, of the MDB, Bruno Araújo, of the PSDB, the then governor João Doria, winner of the toucan elections, and vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia.

“In February 2022, Bruno Araújo, with the knowledge and approval of the pre-candidate and members of the Executive, sought again the president of the MDB so that the toucans and Citizenship could also integrate a broader agreement, which included the recently formed Union Brazil. From that moment on, the result of the PSDB’s primaries was linked to a broader alliance, with the name of João Doria presented as the party’s representative.

“This possibility of agreement involved other meetings, several meetings held at the residence of pre-candidate João Doria, with the presence of the alliance parties, and was widely celebrated both by party leaders and by those already placed pre-candidates – in addition to Doria and Simone Tebet, and União Brasil, until then a participant in the agreement.

“In recent months, the pre-candidates have publicly expressed, at different times, the understanding that we were dealing with something bigger than a party choice.

“During participation in a business event, on March 23, João Doria had the opportunity to report on how these conversations were conducted: “In none of these meetings was there any placement, by any party or any candidate in the sense that the prerogative was his name or your party. The most important thing is the defense of Brazil and Brazilians,” he said.

“Back in April, on the UOL portal, the Tucano pre-candidate said: “We have to have a good understanding that the priority is Brazil, not us. I do not prioritize or exclude any alternative. The priority is Brazil and Brazilians, not even my party, not even the individual”.

“In the same vein, Senator Simone Tebet stated in an interview that it is necessary to “leave personal projects because what matters is for the democratic center to be in the second round of elections”. On May 16, the senator reinforced her position: “I’m on this platform anyway. I play in any position. I’m on the bench, top scorer, centre-forward, in defense or in goal. I will be on the platform of the democratic center for the conviction that polarization is taking Brazil to the abyss”.

“We are all convinced, therefore, that the fundamental thing is that we have common proposals to transform the country. Proposals that have given and continue to show positive results in governments with our participation. We are also convinced that this can only be done from a party alliance, represented, yes, by a name, but above all, by the desire to fight for a better Brazil for all Brazilians.

“MDB, PSDB and Cidadania, which removed the name of Senator Alessandro Vieira, have always advocated for unity. Faced with threats and attacks on democracy, the Constitution and institutions, unemployment and inflation, poverty and hunger, these three parties could not escape their responsibility.

“Brazil will have a new, competitive bid to win, which will be made official soon. The Brazilian people – and not ideological and partisan disputes – will be at the center of the political debate in the October elections. For real problems, real solutions.

“Let’s unite the country together.

“Rossi Whale – President of the MDB

“Bruno Araújo – President of the PSDB

“Roberto Freire – President of Citizenship”