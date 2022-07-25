They argue that the Zoom platform cannot guarantee the secrecy of the vote at the event to confirm the senator’s candidacy

Emedebistas entered this Monday (25.Jul.2022) at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to ask for the suspension of the party’s convention, scheduled for July 27. The argument is that the Zoom platform, which will be used at the event, cannot guarantee the secrecy of the vote. The party says the opposite, that it hired a specialized company to guarantee the secret vote.

O Power 360 said last Friday (July 22) that the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) would go to court to postpone the party’s convention. He and other leaders of the party who support the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva want more time to decide whether or not the party will have its own candidate. Calheiros is against the name of Simone Tebet, pre-candidate of the party, which he classifies as a candidate “no vote”.

The MDB’s lawyer, Renato Ramos, told the report that the convention is maintained and that the request articulated by Calheiros is unfounded. Despite having announced that he would go to court against the partisan event, Renan Calheiros did not sign the petition. Hugo Wanderley Caju, who is a delegate at the MDB convention, signed it, according to the document. Here’s the intact (1.4 MB).

“It so happens that the aforementioned call notice, by providing for the meeting to be held through the “ZOOM” platform, is a serious irregularity, notably related to the guarantee of the secrecy of the vote, representing a violation of the statutory provisions of the MDB, as will be checked ahead”writes Cashew.