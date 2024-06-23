For Márcio França, it will be necessary to carry out a ministerial reform after the municipal election and reorganize Lula’s allied base

The Minister of Entrepreneurship, Márcio França (PSB), he told the newspaper The globe that the MDB is the main political opponent of the Lula government in this year’s municipal elections. For France, it will be necessary to carry out a ministerial reform after the result of the election. The party currently holds the ministries of Planning (with Simone Tebet), Cities (Jader Filho) and Transport (Renan Filho).

“Today, for example, the MDB is the main opponent [do governo]. There is the candidate who theoretically represents Bolsonarism in the capital in São Paulo [o atual prefeito Ricardo Nunes]. The São Paulo MDB also controls the national MDB”he stated.

Regarding the 2024 elections in the city of São Paulo, the minister said that the candidacy of Tabata Amaral (PSB) to the city hall “reassurance” the government. With the presence of the deputy in the dispute, “difficultly” the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) will be re-elected in the 1st round, in your opinion.

“With her [Tabata], it will hardly be in 1 turn. With Pablo Marçal, it’s practically impossible”he stated.

The minister assesses that a possible victory for Nunes against Guilherme Boulos (Psol) in the 2nd round would not represent a defeat “serious” to the government.

“If it’s in the 2nd round, I don’t think it’s relevant. A defeat in the 1st round would be relevant.”he said.

Regarding the 2026 general elections, Márcio França stated that it will not be an easy move to elect the current Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), as President of the Republic. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has indicated that he will seek re-election.

“He [Lula] You know it might not be easy to make this move. If Lula had, for example, 90% approval, I think he could make an option for Haddad, keep the vice president and he will retire. But the more balanced [a taxa de aprovação do governo]the more we need Lula”he stated.