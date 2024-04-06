Parties of the current mayors of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro increase the number of councilors; PSDB suffers stampede, but brings Datena

The party window that closed on Friday (April 5, 2024) strengthened the parties of the current mayors of São Paulo and Rio. The MDB of Ricardo Nunes and the PSD of Eduardo Paes they increased their respective benches of councilors and strengthened themselves for the municipal elections that will be held in October this year.

Nunes' party took advantage of the departure of all PSDB councilors in the capital of São Paulo, after signals from the national directory not to support the current mayor. The MDB took 4 of the 8 councilors who left the Tucano party and now form the largest group in the São Paulo City Council (11 members), surpassing the PT (9).

Government Leader in the City Council, Fabio Riva had anticipated the Power360 that all councilors would leave the party if the PSDB did not choose to support Nunes. An ally of the current mayor, Riva was one of the 4 who migrated to the MDB, as well as the deputy leader of the Government, João Jorge.

The PSDB took an important step in relation to the party's direction in the São Paulo election.

Presenter and journalist José Luiz Datena joined the party on Friday (April 5). Must be the vice-president on the ticket headed by the federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), which is currently in 3rd place in the polls, behind Nunes and the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP).

With the intention of becoming Nunes' deputy, the current secretary of Institutional Relations at São Paulo City Hall, Aldo Rebelo, exchanged the PDT for the MDB. The President's former minister Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) approached figures linked to Lula's predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in recent years and decided to return to the party after 4 decades.

The councilors Sandra Santana It is Gilson Barreto They also left the Tucanos and joined the mayor's party.

Aurélio Nomura went to the PSD, Gilberto Kassab (current Secretary of Government and Institutional Relations of the State of São Paulo), while Beto from Social chose Podemos and Ruth Costa, Bolsonaro’s PL. Councilor Xexéu Tripoli has not yet decided on the new party.

RIVER

In Rio, the collapse of the PSDB also strengthened the party of the mayor of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Paes' PSD brought the former mayor Cesar Maia in this party window, which was still one of the few remaining toucans.

The party also affiliated another 4 councilors and increased the bench in the Rio de Janeiro City Council to 12.

The Chamber of Deputies extended the Easter holiday so that deputies could take advantage of the last week of the party window for negotiations on this year's elections. A survey of the Power360 carried out in January this year showed that more than 50 congressmen intend to run for mayor.

Politicians who intend to contest the 2024 municipal elections have until this Saturday (6 April) to join a party.