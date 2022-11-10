Emedebista leader Isnaldo Bulhões demands that president-elect speed up mapping of parties that will support him in Congress

Leaders from União Brasil and the MDB have been talking about the possibility of supporting the government of the president-elect in Congress, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). With the creation of ablock” on the radar, they now demand that PT members speed up the mapping of the parties they want in their support base.

🇧🇷If I were President Lula, I would have already started”, he told the Power 360 the MDB leader in the Chamber, Isnaldo Bulhões (AL). 🇧🇷I think it’s essential that Lula and his political coordinators delimit the support base they want in both the Chamber and the Senate.”he added.

On Wednesday (9.Nov.2022), the president of União Brasil, deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), talked to Bulhões about “construction” and “conjectures” around Lula’s base in Congress. the senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and Eduardo Braga (AM), leader of the MDB in the House, also participated.

The 2 parties discuss the formation of a party bloc. For Bulhões, however, it would be essential for the Lula government to articulate itself to include all the parties that eventually support it in Congress in a “bloc”.

In an optimistic scenario, this would include the PT and all the parties in Lula’s coalition, including the PDT, in addition to, at least, União Brasil, MDB and PSD.

On another front, União Brasil is also studying the formation of a “superblock” with the PP, PSD and other parties linked to the so-called Centrão, which also include Republicans, PSC, PTB and Patriota.

According to the Houses of Congress regiment, the size of the blocks dictates the order of priority over the control of the most important commissions, such as the CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission), and special commissions, such as those that analyze proposed amendments to the Constitution.

Bivar sees no obstacle for the PP to be part of the Lula government’s support base. 🇧🇷Himself [Arthur] Lira was one of the first to recognize Lula’s victory”, he stated.

In the Chamber, the leader of the PP, André Fufuca (MA), said that the party will only discuss support for the PT government when it does not have a representative in the current administrationin Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Even if Fufuca does not close the door to dialogue with Lula, the current Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueiralicensed president of the PP, already declared that he will oppose the PT government🇧🇷

Furthermore, Renan Calheiros and Bulhões are political rivals of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP), in Alagoas and Brasília. The scenario makes it unlikely the presence of the PP and the MDB in the same bloc supporting Lula.

Emedebistas have acted against the deputy’s intention to re-elect himself to the command of the House – which, in practice, means convincing Lula that he can govern without Lira’s help.

The president-elect declared at the 4th, however, that he will not interfere in the elections for the presidency of the Chamber and Senate. For Lira, it is the sign that the PT should not launch a candidate in the dispute and a sign of a clear path to reappointment for another 2 years.