The Olympique de Marseille subscription campaign has been launched. The Marseille club has decided to allow as many people as possible to come to the Vélodrome.

Like the “MD-10” paint used by Daniel in the “Taxi” film series, theOlympic Marseille has also decided to go below the ten mark. Not in terms of minutes this time, but euros. The club announced on Monday the launch of its subscription campaign, with very attractive prices and accessible to the most modest purses.

As Jacques Cardoze indicates at the microphone of RMC, the idea is first of all to allow as many OM supporters as possible to come and support their team on a regular basis. For this, the price of seats in the bends will be at the very least affordable: ” These are the first fifteen Ligue 1 games to which the three Europa League home games will include in group stage. This gives us a package which is inexpensive and which allows for turns, access to 164 euros. “

Objective: the most beautiful atmosphere in Europe

Eighteen matches for 164 €, or an average of nine euros per match. A good compromise according to the OM communications director: “ Indeed we are around ten euros instead. It gives access to the stadium to people who do not have much means, and for us it’s very reassuring because we tell ourselves that we can fill 25,000 or 30,000 supporters in the bends because the team needs it. […] That’s not common. We’re not used to doing that, but we needed that for the supporters’ return to the stadium. I think it can be the most beautiful atmosphere in Europe. It is the objective. “

