That is what the director of this film, Matt Shakman, implied in an interview he gave to a well-known media outlet. That was when they asked him if he had anything new to share about the cast that will participate in this film.

In that sense and about this MCU film, Shakman commented ‘It’s hard to say. Like I said, we’re in the middle of a SAG strike, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that they get a big deal really soon and we can go back [a trabajar]’.

Then he highlighted ‘so once it’s resolved there will be a plan at that point, but I can’t say much’. So the news of Fantastic Four They will have to wait a little longer.

What Matt Shakman is referring to is the SAG-AFTRA affiliate strike. The union is still on strike although it may not last much longer; the WGA writers’ one ended days ago.

Shakman, talking again about the movie Fantastic Four of the MCU, highlighted ‘there will be an announcement at some point! I know the internet is very excited to find out and I’m excited to share it. I just can’t do it yet’.

Several names have emerged about who could play the characters in Fantastic Four in the MCU, and among them are Vanessa Kirby, Penn Badgley, Joseph Quinn and Matt Smith.

But nothing is certain at the moment. There are those who would like to see John Krasinski, who played Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessbut the idea is that it was an alternate version of its own universe and not the main one.

The movie of Fantastic Four should be released on May 2, 2025. Apart from the MCU we have more film information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

