In a substantial report of Variety the profound uncertainty emerges at the top of the MCU and that Marvel executives are thinking (or have considered) the idea of ​​returning to the origins. After Avengers: Endgame in fact the influx of content has been notable and the audience seems increasingly fragmented: hence the idea of ​​returning to a film starring the original Avengers.

According to this report, both could return Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff despite the epilogue of the last film which saw them sacrifice themselves for the whole world. However, it seems that this is the last of the hypotheses and that although it has been discussed, internally within the studio, Marvel has not exposed itself favorably to this option.

It seems there is more than just the plot at stake (which is complex to manage) but also the salaries of the names in question: hiring names like the two above and others like Chris Evans (Captain America) again would cost a ton of money and the studio isn’t doing very well.

The problem is that the MCU is now at a sensational existential crossroads, decisions so difficult that even the current CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, is struggling to resolve. Add to this scenario the recent dismissal of one of Marvel Studios’ most important producers, Victoria Alonsowhich occurred in March this year for reasons of breach of contract.

Alonso’s dismissal also led to a lowering of the quality of special effects (VFX), inaccurate post-production and animation left in disarray; the effects of this distancing were also felt by the workers of virtualized special effects who had shifts lasting 14 consecutive hours and found themselves forced to turn to the union.

Result? Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was rightly criticized for poor visual quality, not to mention the two series previously released on Disney+ as Wanda Visions and She-Hulk which had already been widely and harshly criticized precisely for the VFX and not so much for the plot.

The so-called bad VFX we see is due to incomplete scripts – it’s not about Victoria. It’s Kevin Feige. And even above Kevin. These issues should be addressed in pre-production

An anonymous insider declared to Variety and all this has also led to the reboot of Blades, a film that saw its script pass from hand to hand between screenwriters and directors who took turns in an attempt to set it up. The star of the project, Oscar winner Mahershala Alihe would have even dropped to fourth place in the ranking to get the leading role: the film currently has a production budget of only $100 million, a laughable figure by today’s standards.

Finally there is the open question with the legal wrangles of Jonathan Majors (Kang) which seems to have pushed the work team to change the main villain to Dr. Destino (Doctor Doom) from the Fantastic 4. However, it is here that we have come to the hypothesis of a return of the original Avengers perhaps coming from another reality as everything is possible in the multiverse.