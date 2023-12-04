The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair that what happened in Avengers: End Game it will not be altered. In fact, the sacrifice of Tony Stark, Iron Mancarried out to save the entire universe from the threat of Thanos, will remain an event that will not be altered for other company plots.

We will hold that moment and never touch it again.

The president stated, then continuing with:

We have all worked hard for many years to get to that moment, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.

It must be considered that the work done for that scene and that moment which coincides with 10 years of development has brought with it important emotional consequences also on the actors, in fact Joe Russo (director of the Avengers) said:

We had already said goodbye in tears on the last day of filming. Everyone had moved on emotionally. We promised him it would be the last time we made him do this, ever.

It remains clear that the intention to reshoot or change this event is not in the slightest in Marvel’s plans but the return of the actor in another guise cannot be ruled out. Nothing prevents the Multi-Verse from giving our reality a different Tony Starkwhether the latter is played by a different actor or by the same one because after all the “Variants” also discovered in the Loki series could involve the same body but with a different personality.