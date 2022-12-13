The universe of movies Marvel, is one that normally reveals the feats of great characters who every minute save innocent lives from the different villains that have appeared. However, as bugs exist, there is no way everyone could have been saved, this despite having the policy of not killing living beings.

So in a post from Reddit users have been chatting about what was the event that involved the most deaths, either since the famous snap of Thanosthe fall of Sokovia from the air due to Ultron and even the explosions of the battle of New York in 2012. And it is that there are events in which the heroes of the brand are not present.

One of the most popular scenes is that of Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in which the character kills dozens of the characters who rioted him thanks to the use of his special arrow. It is also talked about thor ragnarok, film in which the goddess Hela ends the lives of many Asgardiansthis by bringing the misfortune of the ragnarok to town.

For their part, people who did not die with the snap of Thanosbut ended in incidents and explosions while the character’s children fought with the avengers. Similarly, many Wakandans they perished in battle, this because they had to protect the infinity gem that they finally took from Vision No problem.

Remember that almost all the tapes of the MCU can be seen in disneyplus.

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, many do not keep the sad parts of the Marvel tapes, but certainly there are a lot of innocent people who have perished. And now that the multiverse is coming, records are likely to be broken.