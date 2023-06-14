The writers’ strike is changing the course of the film industry in the years to come: even Marvel’s long-term projects suffer from this situation.

We turn to four awaited projects thatgrudgingly, Disney has decided to postpone given the situation. The three projects fall within the Marvel universe and are Blade, Fantastic 4, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Let’s not be discouraged though, because we already have the new exit windows of the 4 titles: Bladewhose filming has already been interrupted by the sudden forfeit of the previous director, will arrive in February 2025.

Fantastic 4 will see the light in May 2025, while Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars have been pushed straight back a year: the first will arrive in 2026, the second in 2027.

Films that are soon to be released are also expected to undergo changes. Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024, 2 months later than expected, while Thunderbolts will be released on December 20, 2024.



The new Captain America, after the sudden name change, also ended up changing the release date. The writers’ strike is sweeping the industry: the second season of one of the revelation series of 2023 was also involved.

This situation could be the perfect opportunity for Marvel to see how the matter in question will evolve on a legal level one of its major players.