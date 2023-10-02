Today, there is no doubt that two cultural phenomena dominate the entertainment scene: dragon ball and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These two universes feature characters that have captivated legions of fans around the world. Recently, a creative fan of both franchises had a revolutionary idea: merge these two worlds.

It occurred to him to ask a artificial intelligence that would generate versions of the characters from dragon ball in real action, but played by the talented actors who give life to the iconic superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The result is a true marvel that combines the essence of these two universes in a surprising way. And we have the images so you can witness it. This is what Benedict Cumberbatch as Cell and Samuel L. Jackson as Piccolo would look like.

Who else would be part of this cast playing which character? We leave that to your imagination. It would certainly be difficult to choose who would play Goku.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: I honestly thought this was going to be rubbish, but the results surprised me, I hope more illustrations of this type come out to share with you.