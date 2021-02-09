A very easy way to see how important Manchester United’s game is is to see if Van de Beek plays. It’s tough but that’s the way it is: the Dutchman only plays if Bruno is a substitute … and Bruno is essential in the dynamics of the Red Devils, so when he rests, Van de Beek plays, like tonight against West Ham. Solskjaer had to make rotations in his team to give air to his squad and in the end he ended up playing 120 minutes, because it was not until the first half of extra time that McTominay opened the scoring. The Scotsman scored, his seventh of the season, which is said soon, after a good combination with Rashford.

Finally, the 1-0 qualification to the locals for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup in a tie more suffered than they would have liked, especially because of the opportunities created. Manchester United could have closed the game earlier. He had two very clear occasions that Fabianski avoided. The first, a Lindelöf header shot by the visiting goalkeeper with incredible reflexes. The second, from Rashford, coming out well at the junction. Fabianski was helped very well by Dawson, Imperial, but as the end approached Solskjaer began to pull from the benchThat is, Bruno Fernandes, Cavani and McTominay, the starters, those who had to rest and those who came out to win the match.

Woodgate’s Bournemouth, quarterfinal

Bournemouth, sixth classified in the Championship (second division) and trained by Jonathan Woodgate, eliminated Burnley from the Premier from the English Cup, by winning 0-2 at the Turf Moor Stadium. Woodgate’s side is the first to reach the Cup quarter-finals, after beating an opponent more focused on ensuring permanence in the Premier than on progressing in this tournament. Bournemouth took advantage of their first scoring opportunity in the 21st minute to go ahead on the scoreboard through Sam surridge. He defended his income despite the attempts of the local team and sentenced the clash with two minutes remaining with a penalty transformed by Junior Stanislas.-EFE