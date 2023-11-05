Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/11/2023 – 11:21

Starting this week, citizens will have easy access to information about business accelerators and incubators in the country.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae) and the Federal University of Viçosa (UFV) launch the InovaLink platform, during a conference between Sebrae and the National Association of Promoting Entities of Innovative Enterprises (Anprotec).

The Anprotec Conference on Entrepreneurship and Innovation Environments takes place in Brasília, from Monday (6) to Thursday (9). According to Anprotec, the platform will emerge as a crucial tool to strengthen the system of start-ups and innovative companies in Brazil, providing valuable data for entrepreneurs, investors and public policy makers.

This year, the conference will address the theme “Innovation and society: emerging technologies and the transformation of entrepreneurship”. In addition to the launch of InovaLink, around 25 activities are scheduled, including panels, debates, Sebrae Innovation Forum, entrepreneurship conversation circles, social events, work presentations and technical visits, among other events.

Experts and names from the innovation and entrepreneurship system across the country will come to the event. The program includes activities to promote entrepreneurship led by women and indigenous people. There will also be lectures focused on innovative initiatives in the areas of non-governmental and socio-environmental organizations. MCTI’s Secretary of Technological Development and Innovation, Guila Calheiros, is expected to attend the meeting.

With 36 years of existence, Anprotec brings together a diverse network of more than 350 members, including incubators, accelerators, technology parks, coworking, hubs of innovation, teaching and research institutions, public bodies and other entities linked to entrepreneurship and innovation. According to the entity, in the 32 previous editions, the conference attracted more than 16 thousand participants.

More information about the event, registration and schedule can be found at official site of the conference.