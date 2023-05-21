The group of favourites, with five of the first six in the general standings, arrived at the Bergamo finish line calmly and slowing down. LUCA BETTINI (AFP)

The anticyclone has reached the Giro and through Sedrina, the town where Felice Gimondi, a great champion in the days of Merckx, took the bike from his mother’s bag and sped free under the same warm sun that inspires Ben Healy , the maverick, long hair and helmet, let everyone tremble, to attack the group of escapees –17 in the breakaway— when there are still 70 kilometers and a puertarraco, the Roncola Alta, to reach the goal of Bergamo. Where are you going, crazy? Wait for the Roncola, its director yells at the Irishman from Birmingham over the earpiece, allergic to the fear that paralyzes the Giro, that hijacks everyone’s will. Healy, classicist in the soul, a man of action and movement, and so much class, stops. He attacks, of course, in Roncola. He wastes so much in so many senseless accelerations, that he can’t go on his own. With him, the Italian Marco Frigo and the American Brandon McNulty, the intelligence, who wins, arrive at the Lombard city, its walls, the Padan plain at its feet.

Audacity is madness. Fear is wisdom. The reason for the Tour.

If the champions are afraid, they are not champions, conclude the fans, whose hearts ache when they see the peloton of the best passing by on the roads that lead to Bergamo and contemplate their pace, at 35 per hour, occupying the entire width of the road and braking those who go behind so as not to eat those in front, so slow, almost 10 minutes behind Healy, MacNulty, Frigo, who have already had time to wipe their sweat in the hot afternoon, and he has no choice but to doubt, are they Are these the Thomas, Roglic, Almeida, so many names, so many invisible cyclists, or is it the group of sprinters, the big ass, who only think to arrive within control? Because neither the faces nor the mood of the cyclists when pedaling made it possible to distinguish them.

Only a defensive acceleration by Joao Almeida arriving in Bergamo Viejo, via La Boccola street and the Garibaldi Gate, the hard cobbled slope, the memory of the battles of the Lombardy Tour, forces everyone, by order of the general, Geraint Thomas , Primoz Roglic, Andreas Leknessund, Damiano Caruso…, lifting his butt off the saddle and bringing his heart closer to 200 beats per minute for the first time today. Nothing else. “It was not an attack, but a taking of positions”, explains its director, Fabio Baldato, perhaps fearing that given the scarcity of attacks suffered by the 106th Giro in history -in 15 stages, more than 60 hours of racing, almost 2,500 kilometers traveled from Abruzzo, which seem so far away, the only attack, that of Roglic, Thomas and Tao that stripped Evenepoel naked on the Capuchin slope on the day that, significantly, Healy won the stage, is three kilometres, five minutes of action, 15 seconds advantage -, someone would mistake the moment for a real attack. “It was about not entering the final descent in the wrong position.”

“The first three watch each other and I am there, in ambush, with my legs ready for when the moment arrives,” says Damiano Caruso, second in the 2021 Giro and fifth overall, 3m 9s behind the leader on loan, Bruno Armirail (beneficiary of Thomas and Roglic’s pink allergy, which repel him), and 2m 28s from Thomas. Another one that doesn’t move either. He awaits, like everyone else, with apprehension, the last week, that of the Bondone, the Three Summits of Lavaredo and the time trial of Monte Lussari. It makes no sense to pedal too hard, to listen to the desperate cry of many who ask for action, to magnify injured cycling. Caruso justifies his inaction with the same arguments that Healy would use to explain his action, except for the years, in a kind of praise of bourgeois life: “When I reached my age [35 años], when I no longer have anything to lose, I have fun running carefree. Nobody asks me for results. I have a serene mind. When I call home in the morning, the whole family is fine. I have no reason not to keep doing this. I am where I expected to be on the second Sabbath.”

On Tuesday, the Giro de los miedosos starts again. To Trent. Good time.

