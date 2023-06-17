Minister says that the ordinance allowing the entry of States, municipalities and companies has already been signed

Minister of Cities, Jader Filho (MDB), said that he has already signed the ordinances that release the registration of municipalities, states and companies for new hires of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program. Without citing a date, he said that the document will be published in the coming days.

“Yesterday, we started, and yesterday I signed the MCMV ordinances. With this, mayors, businessmen, COABS can now start registering their projects so that we can start hiring new MCMV employees. The program has indeed returned. We stayed 4 years without hiring the lowest bands“, he declared during a presentation at a Grupo Esfera event this Friday (June 16, 2023).

“From then on, [os entes] can access the program. Next week, we want to do the rural. And later with entities. With that, the mission is accomplished. To carry out the hiring by the end of next week, all the ordinances will be signed and all the environments will be released for the projects“, he stated.

Asked about when the final users of the program will be able to register to have access to the units, he said that this step no longer depends on the federal government, but on the States and municipalities. “For us, we want it to start as soon as possible.“, he said.

Roof

Jader said that the government is discussing the expansion of the program’s ceiling range. Today, people earning up to R$ 8,000 per month can apply. The government wants to increase it to R$ 12 thousand. The minister stated that he is in contact with Caixa Econômica, the program operator, to check the viability.

“We are already doing the studies now so that we can take and know how far we can reach“, he said. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said, live broadcast on its social networks last Tuesday (June 13) that the program should be expanded to the middle class.

“We need to do more than just Minha Casa Minha Vida for the poorest people. We need to make Minha Casa Minha Vida for the middle class. The guy who earns R$10,000, R$12,000, R$8,000. This guy also wants to have a house and this guy wants to have a better house“, he said.

sphere in the river

Grupo Esfera organized the event “Seminário Esfera RJ – security and harmony for the capital”. It was held in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

4 panels were scheduled for Friday (June 16). Here is the schedule:

Panel 1 – Investment Opportunities in Rio. Here is the composition:

Nicola Miccione, secretary of the Civil House of Rio;

Aguinaldo Ballon, CEO of Cedae;

Alexandre Bianchini, Águas do Rio.

Panel 2 – Rio, new energy frontier. Here is the composition:

Hugo Leal, secretary of energy and economy of the sea in Rio;

Rodolfo de Saboia, president of the ANP;

Adriano Pires, president of CBIE and columnist for Poder360;

Alexandre D’Ambrosio, Vice President of Corporate and Institutional Affairs at Vale.

Panel 3 – Investments in housing and infrastructure. Here is the composition:

Panel 4 – Rio with open arms. Here is the composition: