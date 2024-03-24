Ownership of McLaren is now entirely in the hands of Bahrain's Sovereign Fund. The Mumtalakat Holding Company has in fact announced that it has acquired all the shares of the Woking car manufacturer, of which it already held the majority. The operation thus leads the Sovereign Fund of Bahrain to also acquire the majority of the Racing vision, which includes the Formula 1 team but also the teams involved in other motor racing competitions, such as Extreme E, Formula E and Indycar .

In a note released in recent days, McLaren welcomed the 100% entry into the Fund, with the words of the executive president of the British group Paul Walsh: “The agreement will also allow us to focus on executing our long-term business plan, including investments in new products and technologies, while continuing to explore potential technical partnerships with industrial partners.”

After the pandemic, the McLaren brand struggled to regain profitability and despite the arrival of several new models, it was never able to completely recover from the crisis. The passage of ownership under the total control of Mumtalakat Holding Company does not yet provide investments for the relaunch but could be useful for the creation of strategic partnerships to start again. At the moment there is talk of several Chinese brands interested in entering the brand's capital. Meanwhile, the rumors of a first fully electric model arriving by 2028 are becoming more insistent: it should be an SUV, as McLaren CEO Michael Leiters revealed in recent months.