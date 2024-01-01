The movie 'Superbad', or 'Supercool' in some Spanish-speaking countries, made a huge impact among teenagers when it was released in 2007. The story follows three unpopular friends who are about to graduate from high school and decide embark on an adventure to change their lives before leaving for university. Her main goal is to lose her virginity, which triggers a series of comical and chaotic situations throughout the film.

One of its members, actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who masterfully played Fogell or 'McLovin', as he was baptized in the film after falsifying some documents to be able to buy alcohol, was the first to achieve this. For this reason, the artist, 17 years old at the time, had to film the respective sex scene, but he did not count on his mother being on the recording set, since, being a minor, he needed the presence of a guardian or responsible family member supervising the scene. How did he do it when his mother was there, observing every detail, adding that the actor Mintz-Plasse was a virgin? In this note we tell you.

How 'McLovin' filmed the sex scene in 'Superbad' in front of his mother?

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, also know as 'McLovin', after the success of the movie 'Superbad', is now 33 years old. In an interview conducted years ago on 'The Rich Eisen Show', he revealed that his mother was present during the recording of a sex scene in the iconic film.

When asked if this situation seemed strange to him, the charismatic actor responded yes: “Definitely. It's awkward how you are… At the time I was a virgin, so I had no idea what I was doing.”he recalled.

“I was nervous, very scared, and then I looked at Video Village (the nickname given to the area around the monitor on set) and my mom was eating a handful of popcorn talking to the producers.”, he said. Mintz-Plasse, who also appeared in films such as 'Kick-Ass' 1 and 2 and 'Fright Night', also highlighted that filming the scene was “very surreal” and that her mother seemed to be entertained on the set: “It was happening “the best moment of his life!” he shared.

Who are the protagonists of 'Superbad' or 'Supercool'?

Despite achieving great popularity thanks to the film 'Superbad', Christopher Mintz-Plasse did not manage to maintain that fame like his two companions of that famous trident. Jonah Hill, for example, became a prominent figure in Hollywood with films such as 'Don't Look Up', 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Moneyball', receiving Oscar nominations on two occasions in the category of best actor in distribution.

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera became Hollywood stars. Photo: Variety

On the other hand, the other member of the group, Michael Cera, has recently been seen in the global blockbuster film 'Barbie', and we also remember him for 'Scott Pilgrim'.

