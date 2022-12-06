McLaughlin Accomplishments

McLaughlin starred in the championships in Eugene, Oregon, when she won the 400-meter hurdles in 50.68 seconds, breaking her own world record less than a month earlier in the same track. .

McLoughlin, 23, helped the United States win gold in the 4x400m relay, too .

“Everything we aspired to, we achieved, more goals are possible and I think all this generation of athletes understands that more can be achieved,” she said via the IAAF Twitter account.“.

Duplantis Accomplishments

Duplantis cemented his place as the best pole vaulter of all time when he cleared 6.21 meters to claim gold in Eugene, breaking the world record for the third time in 2022. .

Duplantis, 23, became the first to collect gold at the Olympics, the World Championships, the World Indoor Championships, the World Junior Championships and the European Championships in pole vaulting. .

He said via Twitter, “I try not to set myself limits, I can definitely jump higher than I have now, so I imagine we will see a jump further, but I want to push to reach higher than people imagine, that is for sure.”“.