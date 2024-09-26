Time for a new hypercar from McLaren. The English brand has in fact announced the arrival of a new model, which will debut on October 6th. At the moment there is not much information about it, with the car that will collect the legacy of the P1 after more than a decade from the debut of that car.

What we know about the new McLaren hypercar

Although we don’t have much information, we know that McLaren’s new hypercar will have a hybrid V8 engine, as confirmed by the British brand itself during the development phase. This unit will replace the current twin-turbo V8 endothermic, used for the first time for example on the MP4-12C of 2011. McLaren’s new hypercar will thus join the family of ultra-high-performance cars of the brand, which in addition to the P1 and the F1 has more recently seen the Senna, the Speedtail and the Elva. However, we will have to wait until October 6 at 2:00 PM Italian time to find out everything about McLaren’s new hypercar.