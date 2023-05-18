Landslides and floods emergency

The whole of Italy is these days close to the population of theEmilia Romagna, on its knees following the floods and landslides caused by the heavy rains which, unfortunately, still do not seem to grant a truce. In recent days, even the world of Formula 1 has expressed all its support for those affected, even more so after the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which should have taken place this weekend in Imola.

Also affected was AlphaTauri

A decision, that of canceling the event, which proved to be as just as it was sensible and respectful towards those who lost their lives or who suffered incalculable damage to their homes. In this sense, there have been numerous messages and testimonials of affection from riders and teams, including theAlpha Tauri. The latter, which is based in Faience (moreover one of the most affected areas), has as its pilots Yuki Tsunoda e Nyck de Vries. While the first has launched a fundraiser through its social pages, the second has been the protagonist of a touching episode that contains a lot of solidarity.

The help to De Vries

An exemplary gesture made concrete by McLarenand thus explained by the Dutch driver on his profile Instagram: “Tuesday evening at 11.30 pm I’m on my way to Faenza in view of a marketing day at the AlphaTauri plant scheduled for Wednesday – he wrote – it rains heavily, Faenza is already flooded and I can’t get to my hotel. Returning to the highway is also not an option. I’m stuck in a small town with a fully booked hotel. Fortunately, McLaren got stuck there before and Frazer, their front jack, was kind enough to give me his room. The following morning, the hotel lobby was transformed into an emergency shelter for people forced to flee their homes during the night. After the announcement of F1, I only saw one potential option to go home, which was to drive in the direction of Florence. After an adventurous journey through the mountains, thanks to the help of the locals and the authorities of several villages, I finally got home safe and sound. Thanks to all the people who were kind enough to help me. It was really touching to see so many caring for each other. My thoughts go out to those who continue to be affected by this tragedy. I will be back in Faenza soon to meet my team and the people of the region! Force!”