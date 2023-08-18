Lavoie, the electric scooter brand of the British McLaren, wants to take over VanMoof. This is reported by Reuters news agency based on an insider. The negotiations are said to be already at an ‘advanced stage’. McLaren, known from Formula 1, would like to grow further with the acquisition as a premium brand in the electric vehicle sector.

A month ago, the court in Amsterdam declared e-bike company VanMoof bankrupt. The company went bankrupt after years of losing tens of millions of euros. This was partly because the repair costs were high and the bicycles often showed defects. The e-bikes are full of VanMoof’s own parts, which also turned out to be a financial Achilles’ heel. The trustees are now looking for opportunities for a restart.

American company

The American micromobility.com said it was also in the running for a takeover. But the company's CEO reported last week that his offer had been rejected. Micromobility.com makes electric bicycles and scooters and is active in the United States and Europe.

Since VanMoof was founded, 190,000 bicycles of the brand have been sold worldwide. VanMoof had its own stores in twenty cities worldwide. The business units outside the Netherlands are not included in the bankruptcy.

On Tuesday it was announced that the company is also entering bankruptcy proceedings in Germany. The court in Berlin ruled that VanMoof must hand over its finances to an administrator. The e-bike company still has stores in the United States, Ireland, Great Britain, France, Austria, Japan and Denmark.

VanMoof’s trustees could not be reached for comment.

