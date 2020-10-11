“You’re braking too early,” says the driving instructor in the passenger seat. You call him an instructor here, that sounds friendlier, but it’s basically the same. It gives instructions on when to accelerate and when to slow down, where the ideal line of the curve is and which gear to choose. We are on the racetrack in Silverstone, the heart and tradition of Formula 1. The speedometer shows 280 km / h, the right-hand bend comes closer and closer, there are two seconds for braking, downshifting, finding the line, aiming. Bend hit, but very slow, braked too early, already embarrassing. Full throttle again, which feels quite impressive, someone must have attached the helmet to the headrest with Pattex. To classify: 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds, 200 km / h in 7 seconds, 300 km / h in 18 seconds. A top speed of 330 km / h, which we never achieve because the machine can always do more than the driver, who is by no means the first time behind the wheel of a super sports car. This is called the McLaren 765 LT and costs 335,000 euros base price, plus 100,000 for essential extras, including a 2200 euros expensive carbon license plate holder. We hesitate, whether the good mood of our publishing house management might be strained, we submitted the bill after getting to know the guardrail.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The instructor remains persistent. Approaching the chicane. “Second gear”, he says, “brake late and hard and stay on it.” Second? We are in the seventh and something over 200km / h fast. The curve has long been there. First the car has to be ready, then it is turned. Seven, six, five, four, three, two is nimble with the paddles on the steering wheel, but not nimble enough. Turn-in point missed, curve messed up, time gone. The McLaren is street legal, but has Formula 1 genes. He would like to be treated that way on the racetrack, please. The carbon brakes bring him to a stop from 200 km / h after 108 meters, that’s something of anchor. All right, brake later. And harder. The four-point seat belts are well put on, correct gear, ideal line hit. Take the momentum at the apex, step on the gas again, but with caution, because the 4-liter V8 with its 765 hp and 800Nm torque otherwise throws away the rear axle without a trace, we are finally in race mode, the insurance agents are slumbering there.

The next lap sits, the pilot and brakes are at operating temperature, merge into one unit, no driving errors, corners hit, fine lap times, the instructor is satisfied. Cheers, adrenaline, wow. Watch out! In the next lap the curve no longer fits, speed and centrifugal forces drain your concentration, the rear suddenly comes around when you accelerate, counter-steer, intercept, luckily it works playfully in this breathtaking vehicle. “Our cars should give the driver confidence and control over the entire speed range,” says test driver Kenny Bräck. It’s so.









The McLaren crackly cools down in the pit lane, time for agonizing questions. Why four exhaust pipes and not one determined one? They tried it, but four have more oomph, the resonances fuel each other, more drama. Good point. It goes without saying that this is no ordinary exhaust system, it is made of titanium and 40 percent lighter than one made of steel. Weight is a factor in sport, who wouldn’t know. The McLaren weighs 1229 kilograms dry, which is record-breaking little. When braking, an additional air brake at the stern turns into the wind, stability and determination are virtues at the limit. Strictly speaking, the driver only needs one piece of information, the speed. He should feel everything else, which is why the speedometer rotates into the cockpit in race mode and takes over an LED bar instead. A gag, but a good one.