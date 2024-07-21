by SIMONE PELUSO

Front row in qualifying, crushing one-two in the race on a track that on paper was less friendly than the previous ones. Fast machine in all conditions and in every configuration, efficient and targeted updates to always take a step forward. And yet the McLaren finds itself heavily chasing in the standings with 76 points to recover on Max Verstappen and 51 on Red Bull.

If the Constructors’ World Championship is completely open, also thanks to Sergio Perez who has been in obvious difficulty for months, the road to the Drivers’ title is decidedly uphill in a festival of wasted opportunities both by McLaren itself and by Lando Norris. And Hungary is unfortunately the mirror of this reality.: even on a holiday like no other for 12 years, the Woking team managed to make everyone unhappy.

He was dissatisfied Norriswhich more than gains eight points on Verstappen he actually lost seven which he would have put aside in case of victory. He was half happy even Plateswhich was undoubtedly imagined a different first victory and not shrouded in an aura of controversy and nervousness, as the final laps and post-race statements testify.

A question of choices

We have said and written it many times: fighting for the World Cup is different from competing for the best possible placement. They come into play many more factorsfrom emotional stress to a different way of approaching individual Grand Prix, which requires the ability to look more long-term. But above all, fighting for the World Championship is also a a question of choiceseven more so when you have two competitive drivers who can give you the same potential for victory.

This is precisely the case for McLaren who, having reached this point in the season, must become aware of having a certain gap to fill, of having the car to do it, and of having to choose which driver to go with all in to capitalize every single opportunity that the opponent – ​​now in crisis – will give you.

What McLaren lacked in Hungary was probably the ability to predict certain situations that could occur (in this specific case, Piastri coming out first from the first corner or the second pit stop) and to plan specific solutions that could be implemented, in addition to a clear and agreed hierarchy which, with so many points to recover, becomes more imperative than ever. On the contrary, a certain shyness in imposing their position on the pilots, delegating the final decision to the pilot himself and his common senseHistory speaks clearly: Ferrari with Schumacher-Barrichello and Vettel-Raikkonen, Mercedes with Hamilton-Bottas, to name two examples.

Norris, missing the decisive blow

But Norris is the one who still has to workwho continues to be the true enemy of himself and still unable to bite with the ferocity of the champion. departure continues to be its Achilles heel: the Englishman has never managed to win starting from pole and always finds himself having to rebuild what he had already put aside in qualifying. If in Barcelona the emotion could have been a mitigating factor, Budapest confirms that it is more a technical difficulty that Piastri has shown he does not have.

Lando could have then better manage the position change “recommended” by the team in the final part of the race. The Englishman chose to push very hard, opening a gap of almost six seconds with Piastrias if to demonstrate to the team that he was clearly faster than his teammate – and in fact it was – hoping they would change their minds. If he had let him pass right away, he could have used his speed to apply pressure from behind and perhaps attack the Australian. Maybe there is not yet that level of self-confidence, typical of championswhich gives you the confidence that you can do anything. Sure, it’s always much easier in hindsight, but he shouldn’t have found himself in this situation.

Next week’s Belgian Grand Prix will be another very important test: maybe the World Championship is a utopia, but it would be nice see a McLaren that keeps the glimmer of hope alive.