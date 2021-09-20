McLaren in Monza scored the 183rd victory in its history, breaking a wait that had lasted since 2012, when Jenson Button won the Brazilian GP with the MP4-27 powered by the 2.4-liter Mercedes V8 engine.

Almost nine years later, the Woking team is back on the top of the podium with Daniel Ricciardo in the Italian GP with the MCL35 M again equipped with an engine from the Star, the F1 M12 E Performance power unit.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren celebrates with team members Photo by: McLaren

In between there were two cycles with different engines (Honda and Renault) that did not give the satisfactions that could be expected, accompanying McLaren in that role of noble decay that had to sink to the underworld of the Constructors’ championship before starting. an extraordinary recovery that brought it back to being third force behind Mercedes and Red Bull, but ahead of Ferrari.

The team headed by Zak Brown in the middle has experienced all kinds of vicissitudes: a corporate reorganization with the liquidation of Ron Dennis, the historic founder of Project 4, whose exit cost tears and blood after a deep, very deep disagreement with Mansour Ojeeh, in time when the Franco-Arab partner was struggling with serious health problems.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1st position, arrives in the Parc Ferme Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Then came COVID-19 to complicate the situation by forcing the team to make major job cuts and the sale of the Paragon headquarters, but the restructuring that could have been the death blow of McLaren was a boon that allowed a reorganization not only of men, but also of resources.

McLaren ditched the matrix production system (workgroups dealing with parts of the car, not knowing what the others were doing), returning to a pyramid headed by technical director, James Key. Zak Brawn, on the other hand, entrusted the management of the structure in the skilled hands of Andreas Seidl.

The German, who had brought Porsche back to the top at Le Mans, was able to put the right people in the right place: Andrea Stella, former Ferrari engineer brought by Fernando Alonso to Woking, is the technician who deconstructed the matrix to give the racing department an efficient organization.

Zak Brawn had the wit to bet on the talent of Lando Norris, a pupil raised under his protection, and had the nose to call Daniel Ricciardo to replace Carlos Sainz who left for Maranello. In short, there were all the conditions to see McLaren flourish again, albeit with more limited numbers and substances.

In Woking they went back to looking after the substance: the MCL35-Renault had already seemed a more than dignified car in 2020. Sainz had contended with Pierre Gasly for the victory in the 2020 Italian GP, ​​in what seemed an anomalous race, while the “papaya” car the well-deserved success was achieved this year, confirming a supremacy on the field on the Stradale.

The Key staff benefited from the engine change: the Mercedes power unit, in addition to being unquestionably more powerful than the Renault one, also allows for more extreme packaging.

In the year that the FIA ​​allowed only a few regulatory changes to cool costs in full COVID, McLaren carried out a power unit transplant which proved to be another great opportunity to grow. The rear of the MCL35 M has been redone and the car has gained in aerodynamic efficiency as well as power.

It should therefore come as no surprise that it was in Monza that he found the ideal conditions to express his best with both drivers. Ricciardo, who now seemed resigned to the role of valet for the young Norris, found in the “temple of speed” those claws that had made him famous.

McLaren has favored the fast tracks by exploiting the excellent aerodynamic efficiency, while it suffers in the guided tracks such as Zandovoort, where the “papaya” has suffered the initiative of Ferrari, able to exploit the qualities of the SF21 capable of generating a lot of load in the corners. low speed.

McLaren MCL35 M, detail of the diffuser with the two vertical bulkheads Photo by: Giorgio Piola

And the challenge for third place in the Constructors sees the Woking team excel by 13.5 points, even if the challenge seems more open than the numbers say. The MCL35 M is a machine that was born well: already in the tests in Bahrain it had been discussed for the interpretation of the new aerodynamic limits circumvented thanks to two vertical bulkheads mounted in the central part of the diffuser where the obligation to stay 50 mm from the floor. or reference did not apply.

The old and the new bottom of the McLaren MCL35 M appeared in Monte Carlo Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The aerodynamics of Key were among the first to understand how much load could be recovered with the Z-shaped cut of the floor and first they aimed at a rather marked breakthrough which then gave way to a much less extreme solution.

McLaren MCL35M detail of the rear wing with the puffs in the side bulkhead Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In France, McLaren aroused curiosity because vertical fringes appeared in the side bulkhead of the rear wing, four horizontal slots useful to clean up the wake, very similar to the Red Bull-style blows that had been seen above.

At the Paul Ricard the ears were also mounted on the nose, while in Austria the sidewalk at the bottom was characterized by as many as eight flow deviators.

McLaren MCL35M, detail of the Monza front wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In Monza, on the other hand, there was an intervention on the wings to reduce drag: two flaps were cut in front to limit drag, while the upper part was removed behind the mobile profile.

Detail of the rear wing of the McLaren MCL35 M used in the Italian GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

But in spite of the Red Bull that on the RB16B had an almost horizontal profile that made the use of the DRS practically vain, McLaren maintained a certain accident of the mobile flap so that when this was activated it fulfilled its function allowing thrilling maximum speeds. that not even the Mercedes were able to reach.