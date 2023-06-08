Motorists 2026, McLaren at stake

Only three teams have no official deal to supply power units at the expected 2026 rule change: Haas, Williams and McLaren. Especially in Woking they looked around to figure out how to get around. There were contacts with Porsche (which then abandoned the Formula 1 projects), Audi and Honda, but none of these ideas then took flight.

The team’s goal is to return to the top in three years, but will it be possible by remaining customers? From this point of view, Aston Martin was much smarter and quicker to reach an agreement with Honda and therefore disengage from Mercedes. McLaren now risks being left behind, because all the engine manufacturers made official by the FIA ​​for 2026 (Ferrari, Honda, Red Bull Ford, Mercedes, Audi and Alpine) have at least one “official” team to supply. Team principal Andrea Stella, however, does not seem very perplexed: the Umbrian underlined how the power unit is actually the last piece of a much more complex puzzle, in which the fundamental parts are quite different.

Stella’s words

“At the moment, if we consider our limitations, they have nothing to do with the power unit. I think they are much more fundamental and that is what I would like to focus on. And when I think of having to improve from an aerodynamic point of view or of having to improve from a tire point of view, I think that the role of the power unit, also in terms of layout and construction, is very minimal.“, these are Stella’s words at Montmeló. “So I remain convinced it could be one of the last incremental elements of a differentiator, but I don’t think the engine should be too much of a concern“.

“It would be ideal to be a factory team, but with an established power unit manufacturer. Then there is the possibility of being a customer with an established manufacturer. I think joining a new partnership comes with some elements of risk. In 2026 we want to be present. We don’t want to say, ‘OK, now we need two years because the project is too immature’. We want to be there in terms of chassis and power. If I had to choose between two possibilities, I would always opt for being an ‘official’ team, but I don’t think this is a key differentiator in order to win“.