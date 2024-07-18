Growth and mistakes

The team McLaren over the last year and a half he has made an incredible climb to the top of Formula 1, rising from the bottom of the grid to where he currently has perhaps the best car on the track. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have collected placings, podiums and even a victory, obtained by the Englishman in Miami, and yet in recent weeks it has been highlighted how the Papaya team has thrown away several further opportunities for successThe most emblematic (and recent) case was that of Silverstone, but also in Imola, Montreal, Barcelona and Spielberg the MCL38 had chances of triumph that were not converted into the conquest of the top step of the podium.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the Hungaroring weekend It was Oscar Piastri who tried to respond to these criticismsstarting from the strategic error made by the team towards him in the British GP, when he was not allowed to return with Norris to fit the intermediate tyres, forcing him to do another lap on slicks on an already rather wet track. “Lthe second car on the track is always the least favored – admitted the Australian, defending the team – we analyzed what happened to understand what we did wrong”.

The Curse of Hospitality

“Frustration over missed opportunities? The mere fact that those opportunities exist is positive. – continued the #81, in his second season in F1 – a year ago just coming third was an extraordinary achievement. We have to focus on what we can control. Compared to some of our top rivals we have less experience. In some races, however, we were the ones who seized the opportunities and they weren’t talked about much”.

Finally the pilot aussie he also let himself go with a joke about the endless problems and misfortunes that are affecting the team’s hospitality, damaged once again: “Last time it caught fire and Lando took pole – joked Piastri, hoping for an encore with him in the leading role – I don’t know if it’s a sign that we need to change it, but we’ll be fine this weekend”he concluded.