The new hypercar from the British brand will be called McLaren W1. After revealing the debut date of the new model which will take up the legacy of the P1 and the brand’s other very high performance cars, the English car manufacturer has also made known the name of this new racing car.

What we know about the new McLaren W1

The company stated that the name “celebrates the world champion mentality” of the brand and also the choice of the debut date was not random given that it will take place 50 years after the victory of the first constructors’ title in Formula 1. Although not being in possession of a lot of information, we know that the new McLaren hypercar will have a hybrid V8 hybrid engine, as confirmed by the British brand itself during the development phase. This unit will take the place of the current twin-turbo V8, used for the first time for example on the MP4-12C of 2011. The new McLaren hypercar will thus join the brand’s family of very high performance cars, which in addition to the P1 and at F1 he has most recently seen the Senna, the Speedtail and the Elva. However, we will have to wait until October 6th at 2.00 pm Italian time to find out everything about the new hypercar, the McLaren W1.