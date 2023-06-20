Controversy also in Montreal

Formula 1 weekends are often marked by controversy over maneuvers on the track or Race Direction decisions deemed excessive and against a specific driver, and the same also happened in Canadaespecially during qualifications. In addition to these aspects, another of a more technical nature has been added, but which could resolve an issue already addressed last year, even in that case not without protests.

The dangerous wing of the Alpine

The element that generated the greatest concern was underlined during the tender by Lando Norriswhen the British McLaren was behind theAlpine by Esteban Ocon. Already in the radio teams, the number 4 had referred to excessive swing of the rear wing of French, considered particularly dangerous: “The rear wing on the Alpine is loose he had commented sooner or later it will come off, and it is quite dangerous. If it falls, it could hit someone.” A message that was confirmed by Norris’ on board and by the camera that filmed the rear of the Alpine, where it was actually possible to notice the oscillation of the rear wing.

No reporting

However, despite this evidence, Race Direction did not intervene. According to the regulation, should a car show damage or a component which could come off at any moment, thus proving to be dangerous for the driver himself or for his adversaries, the marshals can expose a black flag with an orange circle in the middle, which require the competitor in question to immediately return to the pits to repair the damage, under penalty of a fine or even disqualification. A report that had been seen several times last season (especially against Haas), and which had also been criticized for having indicated damages that were not actually considered dangerous compared to others which, however, could be assessed with greater concern, such as that of the rear view mirror of Alonso’s Alpine in the US GP.

McLaren asks for clarification

At race control, the French driver’s car was not considered damaged, further increasing the protests from McLaren: “I think this is a debate that deserves more time and I’m sure at the next Sports Advisory Committee it will be raised again – explained the Team Principal Andrea Stella – because Lando said a couple of times that it’s not nice when you follow a car with a wobbled rear wing that might hit you, and nothing happens. I’m certainly surprised Alpine weren’t in a position to pass Albon, as their tires were much fresher, so they must have lost some performance due to the difference in tyres. If Lando had been behind I think he could have passed Albon, and that helped create the train of cars. We’ve already seen Alpine’s actual wing wobble at times, but when Lando pointed this out and it started to look like something was broken, the wing can’t swing like that, outside of its normal behavior. It would not have been accepted by the FIA ​​and the team itself. I’m sure the machine was not working according to design, and it definitely did we’ll wonder what they were thinking in terms of the safety of the situation“.