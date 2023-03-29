McLaren, disastrous start

There McLaren is certainly among the most disappointing teams at the start of the season, considering the relationship between expectations and results. The good Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were able to do very little in Sakhir and Gedda to limit the damage and bring the MCL60 out of the quicksand.

A predicted flop

The team principal Andrea is already being presented Star he had suggested how the team had realized that something was wrong, and under the Italian’s guidance they intensified the development programme, already taking them to Baku and not waiting for the start of the European season. But those in Azerbaijan could be fixative upgrades up to a point. Stella always says it.

Stella’s words about Jeddah

“In terms of the car’s weaknesses, we’re talking about aerodynamic efficiency. The ratio of downforce to drag is simply not as high as we would like. This is the main weak point of the car right now“, said the Italian ad Autosport. “In a certain sense, the reason why we were more competitive in Jeddah is linked to the fact that the asphalt gives you a lot of grip, and therefore you rely less on downforce. This hides some of the aerodynamic issues“.

Fourth place? Difficult, but not impossible

The goal for 2023 was to return to the top four in the World Cup, a result achieved for three consecutive years (from 2019 to 2021). However, the growth of Aston Martin and the gap too large to recover from Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes will make the comeback of the Woking team very difficult. Stella, however, does not give up: “When it comes to the Baku upgrade, the numbers are promising. Let’s hope that from sixth position it will allow us to finish fifth, but it is still not enough to reach our goal for the season, which is the entry into the top four places in the constructors’ championship. For this, further developments of the car will be necessary“.