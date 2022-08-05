In the F1 driver market, the last word on a negotiation cannot be said until the official announcement arrives – and sometimes even later, as the Piastri-Alpine case taught us – but hour after hour the clues are becoming more and more concrete. leading to McLaren’s separation from Daniel Ricciardo at the end of this season. To replace the Perth native, whose contract with Woking was also valid for the 2023 season, will be Oscar Piastri, his compatriot, who forced his hand to wear the papaya color, breaking up with Alpine. Today morning the first concrete signs had arrived, from Australia, of the agreement between the F2 2021 champion and the British team. Indeed, there would have already been the signatures, affixed on the evening of 30 July.

Now from England Sky Sports F1 There has been a cross-confirmation of this fascinating market hit by Zak Brown and Andreas Seidl. In fact, the team would have communicated to Ricciardo himself the engagement in his place of the now former third driver of the Alpine. To confirm this version of the facts there is also the site Autosport.com. The farewell to the team across the Channel certainly represents a hard blow for the winner of the last Italian GP, ​​with McLaren. A few weeks ago in fact Ricciardo himself via Instagram had replied to many rumors who wanted him away from Woking for 2023 reiterating that they have a signed agreement with the team. Now the parties will have to find an agreement for one substantial severance pay which must be paid to the Australian by the team.

The Honey Badger’s stay in F1 now appears to be seriously at risk. Its only solution could be that of a return to Alpine, where it had already been in the 2019-2020 two-year period when the team was still called Renault. His antagonist in Enstone’s second seat race, alongside Esteban Ocon, could be Pierre Gasly. If he no longer finds a place in the Circus, many hypothesize for the former Red Bull driver a move overseas, to IndyCar. Even in this case, however, it is not so obvious that there are free seats waiting for the 33-year-old driver.