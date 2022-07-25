The outcome of the French Grand Prix almost took on the contours of the paradox at home McLaren: despite having closed the race at Paul Ricard with both drivers in the points, the English team had to overtake the Alpine in the constructors’ standings, now in fourth place and four points away from the Woking team, thanks to the sixth position of Fernando Alonso and the octave of Esteban Ocon.

Two placings that have respectively kept at a distance Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, 7th and ninth at the finish. The Englishman, who started from fifth place on the starting grid, was unable to contain the comeback of the Spanish duo made up of Alonso and Sainz, struggling to manage the tires in a race characterized by high asphalt temperatures and atmosphere: “It was a difficult day – commented Norris – we have labored a little with the tire degradationbut also with the rhythm pure. We weren’t as fast as we should have been, so yes it was tough but i am not disappointed. It is more or less what we expected, so it’s no surprise. The updates have improved performance and we will be working over the next event to make sure they are fully optimized. We will continue to push, to try to improve and we will try again next weekend. Thanks again to the whole team here and in the factory for their commitment ”.

On the other hand, the performance of the Ricciardo; the Australian, who started from the ninth position of the grid, neither gained nor lost positions during the GP, therefore concluded at 9th placeexactly like last in Austria: “I’m in the points and that’s good – he has declared – it’s only a ninth place, but it’s still important. At the beginning of the stint I had a bit of pace and I tried to use it more, but then it dropped a little too fast and so from mid-stint on I really struggled and I didn’t have the pace to run with the Alpines and Landau. I felt I did the best I could, but it’s not enough to make me happy. Thanks again to everyone for their hard work to bring the updates to the track this weekend and we will try to make the most of them in the next races. Two points machines, but we will continue to work ”.