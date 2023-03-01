Supercar to rebuild

The McLaren F1 LM and Solus GT are the two supercars featured in the new collaboration that the Woking-based carmaker has created with the LEGO group. On the occasion of the sixtieth anniversary of the birth of the English brand, the first was in fact created LEGO Speed ​​Champions: among the authentic details of the real supercars that we find in these two reconstructions, the Papaya Orange color of the F1 LM, the central position of the driver’s seat and the cooling ducts stand out. The set consists of 581 pieces, and also includes two LEGO mini-figure drivers in their McLaren racing suits for him and her.

Available from March 1st

“As 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of McLaren and our founder’s passion for creating cutting-edge supercars, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to partner with LEGO and celebrate some of the iconic McLaren road cars whose design was born from that vision – said Goran Ozbolt, Chief Designer of McLaren Automotive – Together with LEGO Speed ​​Champions, we have created our first McLaren two-car pack, featuring the iconic McLaren F1 LM and our latest track-based hypercar, the Solus GT, of which only 25 will be sold and which was originally created as concept car of a videogame”. Through an official note, the Woking car manufacturer has announced that the new LEGO Speed ​​Champions McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM set will be available starting March 1st.

60 years of success

As mentioned, this pack is launched 60 years after the founding of McLaren by the driver and engineer Bruce McLaren: Six decades later, it remains the only team to have won the “Triple Crown of Motorsport” with victories in the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. “Whatever age you are, you can enjoy building and exploring cars and through this I hope we are able to inspire future designers and engineers who will help us look forward to the next 60 years of our brand”concluded Ozbolt.