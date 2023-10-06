Double insult

From joy to regret in the space of a few minutes, and with qualifying already over. Friday in Lusail will be difficult to forget for the entire McLaren team, which at the time of the checkered flag in Q3 found itself with Lando Norris in second position and Oscar Piastri in fourth and which instead, once its drivers got off the single-seater, discovered that he had suffered a double relegation.

In fact, both Norris and Piastri did not respect the track limits on their last timed lap. The Australian thus dropped from fourth to sixth starting place. It went even worse for the Briton, who also saw his first fastest lap of Q3 eliminated.

The words of Norris, Piastri and Stella

This left him with no valid times, forcing him to fall to tenth on the grid. A double hoax discovered on live global TV. Norris was about to be interviewed in parc fermé when he was told about the cancellation of the time trial. Piastri instead discovered it during the official interviews reserved for the top-3, which he entered after his teammate’s retreat. “It’s tough to see your lap canceled – Norris commented briefly at the end of the day to Sky Sport F1 – I had to make a correction for the oversteer and I went outside the track limits”. “Obviously it’s a shame – echoed Piastri – the car gave decent sensations, but I pushed perhaps too much on that last lap and it’s a shame to be set back, because the car was fast”.

Team principal Andrea Stella also spoke to Sky Italia, understandably saddened by the outcome of a session that instead seemed to have been very positive: “The qualifying ranking seemed very promising at the beginning, but then it was disappointing. The aspect of track limits is complex – explained the former Ferrari driver – and I don’t think it can be exhausted with simplifying considerations. It requires a very careful approach. What I can say is that it’s the same for everyone, so we have to accept that although the car was competitive for qualifying we didn’t do a good job of maximizing our potential precisely because of this element of the track limits. I don’t want to use it as a justification in any way because it’s the same for everyone, it’s a differentiator and we didn’t make the most of it today.”