There McLaren go back to the crime scene, that one Montecarlo where in 2021 the hierarchies between Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were perhaps definitively overturned. The Briton, fresh off his contract renewal, humiliated his teammate, even doubling him through the streets of the Principality. A year later, the situation has not changed. Yes, Ricciardo meanwhile gave the Woking team their only win of the last nine seasons, but Norris regularly comes in front of him even when he shouldn’t, like Sunday at Montmeló. Although debilitated by a tonsillitis that still afflicts him, the # 4 easily overtook the Australian, who instead took the step of the shrimp downgrading from the ninth to the 12th position (despite the problems of Leclerc, Sainz and Hamilton).

“I always look forward to the weekend in Munich. It will be nice to run so close to home, especially since I will be able to wake up in my bed! Last year was a fantastic race for me and, even if we are not back to that level yet, I hope to be able to collect some good points here. Saturday’s qualifying will be key, but it will be interesting to see how Sunday’s race plays out with these new cars“Said Norris. “I’m taking these days for rest and feel better. In Spain it was incredibly tough, but I was very happy to get some points for the team“.

Ricciardo added: “I have recovered from a difficult race and am looking forward to the weekend in Monaco. I have many positive memories of this race, I hope to make my mark and get some points. The atmosphere in Monaco is always exciting, it will be nice to relive it again. After Spain, I focused on the data with the engineers to make sure I am in the best possible position and fight for a placement in the top ten. We learned a lot about the car, the updates are good, I have great confidence in the team“.