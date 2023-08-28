McLaren in the points, but few satisfactions

Among the teams that have most disappointed in terms of results a Zandvoort there is the McLarenwhich from the concrete possibility of being able to conquer a podium especially with Lando Norris instead he finished the Dutch Grand Prix with both drivers outside the top-5. The Briton, who started from the front row behind Max Verstappen alone, in fact encountered numerous difficulties in managing his strategy, made even more complex by the rain that fell on the Dutch circuit on two occasions.

Norris’ regret

As if that weren’t enough, in the final part of the race the #4 also came into contact with the Mercedes of George Russell, who paid the most for the consequences, slipping to 17th place due to the damages suffered. It all turned into one seventh position final for the 23-year-old, who admitted the mistakes he made: “If I start at Norri looking at the final positions, we got some points, which is good, but not as many as we should have gotten – commented – we made some bad decisions and on a day like today, that can make or break you a lot of time. We were just at a disadvantage. We’ll review everything and make sure we do a better job next time. I think it’s impossible to be perfect in this field, it’s just about limiting mistakes. We still have some work to do, but we’re getting there.”

Piastri looks on the positives

Worse still went to the teammate Oscar Piastristarted from the eighth position on the starting grid and arrived ninth at the finish. Even for him, waiting for the Italian Grand Prix, it wasn’t one of the simplest days in terms of strategy and performance, with a particularly slow McLaren, especially on the straight. However, the Australian also wanted to highlight the more positive aspects of the race: “It hasn’t been the easiest of afternoons – he added – I think maybe we could have used a few more opportunities that were there, but all in all it wasn’t a terrible afternoon and surely there are things to learn from. At one point it seemed like things were much worse, so it was a good comeback in the second half of the race and we will certainly learn what we could have done differently before going to Monza with the aim of scoring more points”.