The supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive and the high-end audio brand Bowers & Wilkins announced their long-term multi-year strategic partnership. With this agreement, Bowers & Wilkins becomes McLaren’s Official Audio Partner. As early as 2015, Bowers & Wilkins has been responsible for developing the high-performance audio systems found in the brand’s supercars and hypercars. From today this relationship will intensify.

McLaren’s latest supercars are equipped with the latest speaker technology developed in Southwater, home of the Bowers & Wilkins research and development team. The company is located just a few miles away from McLaren’s global headquarters. Since the brands started working together, the benchmarks in terms of the elements used have been the yellow cones in aramid fiber, the subwoofer in Rohacell, the diamond dome tweeters, dual-opposition subwoofers and recently the proprietary Continuum cone.

The partnership will go beyond traditional automotive applications. New solutions, such as the integration of the subwoofers into the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture carbon fiber monocoque, will allow you to get better sound. The two companies have committed to jointly explore new designs and developments for portable and home audio solutions. In view of an electrical engagement, this agreement could be useful for finding a particularly apt sound.

“McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins were both founded by visionary technicians with very similar minds, who have always pushed the boundaries of what is possible to create products capable of thrilling. We are therefore delighted to announce our partnership which is based on the award-winning technical collaboration between our two companies and look forward to exploring what exciting innovations and products our two companies’ shared values ​​will create in the future.“Said Gareth Dunsmore, Marketing Director of McLaren Automotive.