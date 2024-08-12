by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren pushes for development

There McLaren is going from strength to strength, on the track and in the simulator. The Woking team, in the second half of 2024, can count on 32 more hours in the wind tunnel than Red Bull and 16 more than Ferrari. And it can count on it because on June 30 (after the Austrian Grand Prix) it was in third place in the constructors’ standings.

The sporting regulations in Appendix 7 govern the ATR (Aerodynamic Testing Regulations), placing limits on the hours of wind tunnel and CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) tests on the elements for each team, inversely proportional to the constructors’ classification: those in the lead can have fewer runs in the wind tunnel and CFD tests (70% of the reference values, respectively 320 and 2000). Conversely, those at the bottom can exceed up to 115%.

The table

Pos. at 06/30 Team % compared to reference Wind tunnel hours CFD Hours 1 Red Bull 70 224 1400 2 Ferrari 75 240 1500 3 McLaren 80 256 1600 4 Mercedes 85 272 1700 5 Aston Martin 90 288 1800 6 RB 95 204 1900 7 Haas 100 320 2000 8 Alpine 105 336 2100 9 Williams 110 352 2200 10 Kick Sauber 115 368 2300

Compliance with the rules is regularly monitored by the FIA. Upon request, engineers must present data from each individual run in the wind tunnel or CFD tests. The number is recalculated every six months: this means that McLaren will be able to enjoy this competitive advantage until the end of the year.. The resources will likely be divided between 2024 (developments on the MCL60 are already in the pipeline but McLaren certainly cannot “abandon” the year considering that it is fighting for two titles) and 2025 in which the teams’ attention will certainly also be turned to the next generation of cars.

Ferrari, second in the constructors’ standings after Austria, finds itself with Red Bull in an uncomfortable position compared to rivals who have the wind in their sails. Among these there is not only McLaren but also Mercedeswinner at the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps (48-hour advantage over Red Bull, 32 over Ferrari and 16 over the ‘papayas’). The Brackley team is however further behind in terms of championship points and it is possible that it will allocate a greater percentage of resources to the 2025 car base. Something that Kick will also do more extremely Sauberwhich will likely remain last in the championship and is accumulating maximum hours in the wind tunnel and CFD to have a better 2025 car base, develop the C45 little and concentrate exclusively on the generation of cars that will start in 2026 and will see it as a protagonist with Audi.