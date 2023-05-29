McLaren, double top-10 in Monte Carlo

The Triple Crown livery has worn very well to McLaren. The Woking team has in fact snatched a double points finish in Monte Carlo. The second of the season, but certainly this one in Monaco gives more joy: in Melbourne, in fact, Oscar Piastri had benefited from the Alpine crash to climb to ninth place, while on the narrow streets of the Principality the MCL60 actually had a good pace, especially under the rain.

It was precisely the water and the difficult conditions that enhanced Lando’s driving qualities Norris and of Plateswho can now look confidently towards Montmeló.

Norris’s words

“It was a pretty good race! Maybe it wasn’t perfect, we stopped just before the rain and this cost us about 20 seconds, having to pit for the intermediates because the rain was heavier than expected, but unfortunately the stint wasn’t long enough to exploit at best the good pace we had“Norris commented. “Today was a very difficult race in these conditions. Our pace was good, one of the best on the track. We will see what we can learn, we will try to keep progressing and do a better job if possible at Montmeló next weekend“.

Piastri’s words

“I’m quite happy with the tenth position and today’s point. Not much to do in Munich on a Sunday, but I think the strategic choice to start with the hard tires was spot on. When it started to rain, communication was very good and we decided if and when to switch to the intermediate tyrePiastri added. “We will obviously evaluate whether we could have done something better in this race, but it seems to me that we did a good job, I am very happy that we both finished the grand prix in the points“.