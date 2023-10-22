The world’s largest independent dealer for the McLaren brand was born in Dubai. The new showroom of the British brand thus joins the dealer network of the English car manufacturer which already has 100 dealers in 40 countries. The gala evening on the occasion of the inauguration saw a spectacular light show, with the presence of Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive and more than 200 customers and VIPs, who also attended the presentation of the new McLaren 750S.

A light show

The spectacle was visible for miles around the new showroom, joining the stunning nighttime cityscape alongside buildings such as the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. McLaren’s new showroom in Dubai strengthens the brand’s presence in the Middle East and Africa, with a modern sales facility managed by McLaren Dubai, represented by Performance Tuning LLC, part of the Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group.

d

McLaren is the largest dealership in the world

The opening of McLaren Dubai follows the 2022 launch of the world’s largest McLaren service centre, also in Dubai, which now forms a new showroom complex. Managed by a dedicated team of McLaren-trained engineers with more than 40 years of McLaren experience, the Service Center is designed to be forward-looking and support the sustainable growth of the McLaren brand. Spanning 950 square meters and an impressive display area, the new McLaren Dubai showroom also includes a McLaren Special Operations (MSO) studio, where customers can customize their new McLaren cars in a virtually unlimited number of possibilities.

McLaren’s satisfaction

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team at McLaren Dubai on the launch of this spectacular new showroom – said Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive – As McLaren’s largest market in the region, this launch represents a milestone for McLaren’s growth globally, strengthening our presence in the UAE and significantly improving the experience for customers and McLaren enthusiasts in the Emirates . I am confident that this impressive facility will allow us to continue to offer our customers an unrivaled experience that goes beyond the satisfaction of owning one of the world’s most beautiful supercars to becoming part of McLaren’s history in the region.”