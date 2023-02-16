McLaren Motorsport has also chosen to evolve its existing GT car model by introducing a new kit for the 2023 season.

The 720S GT3 thus becomes an EVO version, as for example Ferrari did in recent years for the 488, Mercedes for the AMG GT3, Honda with its NSX and Lamborghini for the Huracan to name a few, giving those who already own the car the opportunity to be able to update it with the new specifications. Those who don’t have it can already order it from the British House.

These mainly concern the bodywork and aerodynamics, with a new splitter combined with the renewed front bumper which has simpler attachments to the chassis to improve the operations of the mechanics, as well as the front bonnet which has a renewed slot for cooling.

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Photo by: McLaren

The light unit has also been revised for night racing purposes, as well as a rear wing equipped with new pylons to increase the load and simplify incidence changes.

This is what concerns the exterior, while under the dress we find new suspension with Ohlins TTX40 shock absorbers with 4 settings with struts and various components in order to guarantee a setup that extends the life of the tires.

Finally, the brake calipers have also been strengthened to better resist contact and equipped with a new attachment to facilitate assembly operations.

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Photo by: McLaren

“The McLaren 720S has had incredible success in GT3 racing since it made its huge debut at the 12h Gulf – said Ian Morgan, Director of Motorsport for McLaren Automotive – Since then there have been several victories and titles in championships such as Asian Le Mans Series, IMSA Sportscar Championship and GT World Challenge Europe, while 2023 started with the podium at the 24h of Daytona”.

“In these moments we have always maintained a close bond with our customers, listening and taking advantage of the advice that the various teams have provided us in order to translate them into the EVO kit. We have improved the performance and handling of the vehicle, ensuring the McLaren 720S a competitive continuation in the world of GT3 racing for more years to come”.