McLaren, things change at Silverstone

Andrea Stella has always been honest about McLaren’s difficulties in 2023. The Umbrian team principal, since the launch of the MCL60, has underlined how the development objectives have not been achieved by the team. The initial races confirmed the technical crisis of the Woking team: in Baku the updates led to some small steps forward, reaffirmed in Monte-Carlo, but it is clear that McLaren needs a much more decisive swerve.

Stella, directly from the Principality, confirmed that several updates are planned so substantial as to revolutionize the car and be able to speak of version-B. The package will launch between the Austrian Grand Prix and, more likely, the British Grand Prix on 9 July.

Stella’s words

“We are working on making the main series of upgrades between Austria and Silverstone. It will be a significantly different carthen we hope to be able to bring other updates after the summer“, these are the words of Stella a Speedcafe.

Uphill season

After disappointing races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, McLaren surprisingly scored in the points with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Melbourne, then confirmed their progress in Baku. In Miami, however, there was another step backwards, with both drivers struggling with braking system problems and victims of a risky strategy to say the least. In Monte-Carlo the MCL60 was presented not only with the new Triple Crown livery but also with specific technical innovations for the Principality. News that led to another double points finish, also due to the technical difficulties of Yuki Tsunoda in the final part of the race, which allowed Piastri to claw the tenth place.