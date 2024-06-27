McLaren has found a solution

Last Saturday, shortly before the third free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, ​​there was an emergency in the Montmelò paddock linked to a fire that spread to the kitchen of the hospitality of McLaren due to an electrical problem.

The firefighters and also workers intervened – including the Pirelli manager Mario Isola – who promptly quelled the flames and there were no serious injuries given that those who were in hospital as a precaution for inhaling fumes were then discharged in the evening.

McLaren had 360° demonstrations of solidarity inside the paddock with the teams offering to host the staff of the Woking team which in Austria has equipped itself with a temporary structure in the Red Bull Ring paddock. The ‘owner’ one is undergoing repairs after what happened in Spain and will return to Silverstone next weekend for McLaren’s home race.