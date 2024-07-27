Hungary does not forget

The Spa weekend is already in full swing, with the McLaren-Verstappen challenge which seems to be renewed in what will be the last act before the summer break, and yet the comments on what happened on the track six days ago, in Budapest, when the Woking team obtained a spectacular one-two, do not subside. However, the ones still being discussed are the team order internal to team papaya who ‘gave back’ first place to Oscar Piastri after the Australian had been overtaken by Lando Norris following an early pit stop.

The Englishman, once he took the lead, hesitated a lot before obeying the instructions coming from the wall and letting the sister car pass. A behavior that has been highlighted in recent days Norris himself was sorry but which has fueled quite a few controversies. The former English pilot has intervened on these Martin Brundlea historic TV commentator for years now Sky Sports F1. Brundle had already been the protagonist of a heated exchange live with McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.

Armored contracts

Regarding Norris’s behavior, Brundle suggested that English was “contractually bound” to let Piastri paradethus obeying team orders. “You are legally obligated – declared the former pilot, based on his own experience – Every contract I’ve been involved in in Formula 1 has a legal clause, one of the first, which says you will always obey team orders.”.

It must be said, however, that there is no shortage of cases, recent and less recent, in which this has not happened: from the famous ‘Multi21’ not respected by Vettel in Malaysia in 2013 to the 2022 Brazilian GP, ​​when Verstappen refused to let Perez pass even for a sixth position with the world title already won. In both cases there were no consequences for the driver who did not follow the instructions from the pit wall.